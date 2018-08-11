You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pompeo discusses sanctions, Syria in call with Russian counterpart: spokeswoman

World Reuters Aug 11, 2018 01:06:16 IST

Pompeo discusses sanctions, Syria in call with Russian counterpart: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed recent U.S. sanctions against Moscow and challenges in Syria's war in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday, a State Department spokeswoman said.

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the United States seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

It was their first phone call since Washington said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain in March.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores