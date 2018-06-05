You are here:
Pompeo discussed Venezuela with Brazil's foreign minister - U.S. State Dept

World Reuters Jun 05, 2018 07:05:24 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Venezuela in a meeting on Monday with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, and the two also discussed cooperation on security and transnational crime, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

"The Secretary remarked on the importance of our strong bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Brazil’s support in advancing mutual priorities in the region and globally," Nauert said in a statement. "During the meeting, they discussed how best to address the deteriorating situation in Venezuela, especially the lack of credibility and legitimacy of the elections on May 20."

The meeting came as Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Brazil at the end of the month to strengthen trade and security ties with a country grappling with a high numbers of refugees fleeing Venezuela's economic crisis.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 07:05 AM

