Pompeo accuses Russia of actively working to undermine North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Russia on Friday of actively working to undermine international sanctions on North Korea.

Speaking at a news briefing at the State Department, Pompeo said enforcement of United Nations sanctions was essential to achieving the denuclearisation of North Korea.

Pompeo spoke after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Moscow on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of U.N. sanctions on North Korea by Russians after it pushed for changes to an independent report on sanctions violations.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 02:05 AM

