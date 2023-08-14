Polish PM asks people if they want an influx of migrants in their country, announces referendum

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Sunday his plans for an October referendum, wherein citizens will voice their stance on an influx of illegal immigrants as part of the European Union (EU) migrant relocation proposition.

Morawiecki presented the query through a video on social media, asking, “Are you in favour of admitting numerous illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the EU’s enforced relocation scheme?”

The video snippet included images of violent incidents, including burning vehicles, in Western Europe.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, also featured in the video, stating, “Do you want a similar scenario in Poland? Do you wish to relinquish control over your nation?”

The forthcoming referendum, slated for October alongside parliamentary elections, follows EU interior ministers’ proposal that member nations collectively shoulder the responsibility of accommodating unauthorized migrant arrivals. Poland and Hungary raised objections to this proposal.

The prevailing asylum system in Europe has faced criticism due to over a million individuals, primarily from Syria, entering the bloc. This influx has strained processing and housing facilities in countries like Greece and Italy, leading to a significant political quandary.

Poland has previously granted refuge to around a million Ukrainian evacuees who fled their nation due to the Moscow-led military offensive. Unlike these Ukrainian refugees, who are largely white and Christian, Polish critics of excessive immigration argue that migrants might jeopardize the nation’s cultural fabric.

Until a couple of years ago, Poland was not typically regarded as a gateway or target for undocumented migrants. However, the situation changed as asylum seekers began crossing into the EU territory from Belarus. In response, Warsaw erected a 186km-long border wall and significantly bolstered its military presence in the region with approximately 2,000 soldiers and 5,000 border guards.