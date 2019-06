BEIRUT (Reuters) - Armed men fired at a patrol of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) in the northern city of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two ISF members, state news agency NNA said.

The security forces and the army chased down the attackers and encircled them, it said.

A security source also said two ISF members were killed.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis)

