Police searching three addresses after London incident

Aug 15, 2018

Police searching three addresses after London incident

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating a man who drove into pedestrians outside parliament on Tuesday morning said they were searching two addresses in Birmingham and one in Nottingham, central England, as part of their inquiries.

There have been no further arrests, they added in a statement.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested after he hit pedestrians and cyclists before ramming his car into barriers outside parliament in Westminster.

