Police raid Paris 2024 Olympics HQ in suspected corruption probe

In a case of suspected corruption, cops on Tuesday searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The searches are being carried out by “teams from the criminal police and the public prosecutor” who are “collecting documents,” said the email, sent to employees to warn them of the police’s presence.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and that “Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Paris Olympics that had not previously been made public. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to the prosecutor’s office policy.

One of the probes was opened in 2017 into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract reached by Paris organizers, the prosecutor’s office said.

The other was opened in 2022 following an audit by the French Anti-corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that the case targets suspected conflict of interest and favouritism involving several contracts reached by the organizing committee and Solideo, the company in charge of Olympic facilities.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

With inputs from AP.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.