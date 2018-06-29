Football world cup 2018

Police give all clear at mall in Russian World Cup city after bomb threat

World Reuters Jun 29, 2018 02:05:25 IST

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian police carried out checks at a shopping mall in the soccer World Cup host city of Samara after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday, but found nothing dangerous on the premises, police told Reuters.

Three shopping malls and a hospital in Samara were evacuated after the threats was phoned in, local media reported.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 02:05 AM

