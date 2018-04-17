Police fire teargas at Shi'ite Muslim protesters in Nigeria's capital

ABUJA (Reuters) - Police fired teargas at Shi'ite Muslim protesters in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Tuesday on the second day of clashes with demonstrators calling for their religious leader's freedom.

A day earlier, police had fired bullets to try and disperse the protesters. Organisers said at least one demonstrator was killed and several others injured on Monday.

(Reporting by Abraham Achirga and Afolabi Sotunde; Writing by Paul Carsten)

