Police enter home of ousted Malaysian PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - At least a dozen police officers entered the family home of ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak late on Wednesday, after he had returned home from prayers at a mosque, a Reuters witness said.

State news agency Bernama said that dozens of police officers were also seen at a luxury condominium in another district of the Malaysian capital where Najib has an apartment.

A police spokeswoman could not be contacted for comment.

Najib's ruling coalition was dealt a stunning defeat in a general election last week and the former prime minister, who has been dogged since 2015 by a multi-billion-dollar scandal, was banned along with his wife from leaving Malaysia at the weekend.

More than 100 people, including journalists and members of the public, gathered outside his family home after police vehicles arrived. Thousands of people watched as local media streamed the scene live on the Internet.

Mahathir Mohamad, who took over as prime minister last week, has said he will investigate allegations of corruption at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund founded by Najib.

Mahathir has replaced the attorney-general and officials at the anti-graft agency, in what appears to be a purge of people seen as close to the former premier.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and John Chalmers)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.