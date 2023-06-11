Police arrests Nicola Sturgeon in Scottish National Party fund probe

Former first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, has been arrested in connection with allegations of financial misconduct.

This arrest comes as part of Operation Branchform, the ongoing investigation by Police Scotland into claims that the party misused over £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign.

Sturgeon, who resigned from her positions in early April, is now the third individual to be arrested in relation to the case.

In a brief statement, Police Scotland confirmed that detectives were conducting an interview with Sturgeon as a suspect.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sturgeon clarified that she willingly attended the interview after making prior arrangements with the police.

The spokesperson emphasized that Sturgeon had consistently expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation and would continue to do so.

Previously, Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested at their residence in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April. Plainclothes officers had arrived unannounced, and Murrell was subsequently interviewed under caution for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge.

The investigation into the financial allegations surrounding the SNP’s independence campaign continues, with Sturgeon’s arrest marking a significant development in the ongoing inquiry.

In the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP), police have carried out searches at multiple locations and made arrests.

As part of Operation Branchform, officers executed search warrants at Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s home, as well as at the SNP’s headquarters. Boxes of documents and computers were seized as evidence during the searches.

Furthermore, a luxury motorhome parked outside Murrell’s mother’s house was impounded by the police.

Colin Beattie MSP, who served as the party’s treasurer, was also arrested and questioned in relation to the same inquiry on 18 April. Like Murrell, he was released without charge pending further investigation.

In an official statement issued on Sunday at 2:28 pm, Police Scotland confirmed the arrest of a 52-year-old woman, who is believed to be Nicola Sturgeon.

The statement mentioned that she is currently in custody and being questioned by detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for further action.

The police refrained from providing additional details at this stage.

The investigation into the SNP’s funding and finances remains active, and these recent developments indicate a significant advancement in the case.