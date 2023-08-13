Poland's ruling party plans to hold referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'

Poland’s ruling party plans to hold a referendum to ask voters whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to retain power in an October parliamentary election.

Mateusz Morawiecki unveiled the referendum issue in a new social media video. It suggested that his Law and Justice party is planning to emphasise migration in its election campaign, a strategy that helped it win power in 2015.

Poland is sheltering over a million Ukrainian refugees, the majority of whom are white and Christian, but leaders have long stated that Muslims and people of other cultures pose a threat to the country’s cultural identity and security.

In June, EU interior ministers approved a proposal to share responsibility for undocumented migrants entering Europe, the source of one of the bloc’s longest-running political problems.

The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for 15 October. Morawiecki said that the question would say: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”

The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?”

In recent days, leaders have introduced two more questions. The first will question voters their thoughts on privatising state-owned firms, while the second will ask if they favour hiking the retirement age, which Law and Justice reduced to 60 for women and 65 for men.

The questions are designed to portray the opposing party, Civic Platform, as a danger to Poles’ interests. The pro-business and pro-EU party that ruled from 2007 to 2015 increased the retirement age, supported partial privatisation, and indicated a readiness to welcome a few thousand migrants before losing office.

The video takes aim directly at Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council. “Tusk is the greatest threat to our security, he is the greatest threat to Poland’s security,” Morawiecki says. “Let’s not let Tusk — as an envoy of the Brussels elites — demolish security in Poland.”

Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered the bloc — most of them fleeing conflict in Syria — and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU’s biggest political crises.

The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.

Initially Poland was neither an entry country nor a destination country for migrants and refugees. It became a front-line state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus, something European authorities view as an effort by the Russian ally to generate turmoil in Poland and other European countries.

Poland responded by building a large wall on its border. It has recently increased its military presence on the border fearing an uptick in migration and other possible instability.

As well as disagreements over migration, Law and Justice has long been in conflict with the EU over a perception by the bloc that the Warsaw government has been eroding democratic norms.