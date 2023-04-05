Poland’s agriculture minister Henryk Kowalczyk quits amid anger over Ukrainian grain imports

Warsaw: Amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on crop prices, Poland’s agriculture minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Kowalczyk said he decided to quit from his ministerial post due to the European Commission’s decision to extend duty free imports for Ukrainian grain until June 2024. A majority of Polish farmers had earlier called for the introduction of tariffs.

Soon after putting in his papers, the minister expressed his reservations about the future course of action of the European Commission. “It is clear that this demand will not be met by the European Commission at this point, so I decided to resign from the post of agriculture minister,” Kowalczyk said.

Huge logistical bottlenecks cause large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union have ended up in Central European states, having a cascading effect on prices and sales of local farmers and creating a worrying trend for Poland’s ruling nationalists law and Justice (PiS) in an election year.

Earlier last week, the prime ministers of five states including Poland wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to demand action on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

They said tariffs may have to be reintroduced if the influx of grain and other products from Ukraine cannot be stopped by other means.

