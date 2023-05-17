'Poland suggests Zelenskyy resign; Ukraine prez losing support of European neighbours,' REVEALS Seymour Hersh
He further alleged that a group of European countries, led by Poland, are all allies of Ukraine and 'declared enemies' of Vladimir Putin
A group of European countries led by Poland has been quietly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find a way to end its war against Russia. These nations are allies of Kyiv and “declared enemies” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
“…Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechoslovakia, and Latvia. These countries are all allies of Ukraine and declared enemies of Vladimir Putin,” Hersh wrote on his website.
He further alleged that this group is led by Poland, whose leadership “no longer fears the Russian Army because its performance in Ukraine has left the glow of its success at Stalingrad during the Second World War in tatters.”
The group has been urging Zelensky to “find a way to end the war — even by resigning himself, if necessary — and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way.”
However, Zelensky is not budging, even though he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbours, Hersh said.
He further wrote that the Ukrainian president’s desire to take the war to Moscow “may not be clear to the president and senior foreign policy aides in the White House, but it is to those in the American intelligence community who have found it difficult to get their intelligence and their assessments a hearing in the Oval Office.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine on Wednesday said that a US-supplied Patriot air defence system continued to operate in Ukraine, after Moscow claimed it had struck the powerful weapon. “Don’t worry, all is fine with the Patriot,” air force spokesman Yury Ignat told AFP.
He declined to say if the sophisticated system had been damaged. “The Patriot is in service,” Ignat added. “All is well.”
Earlier it was reported that a US-made Patriot air defence system was likely damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack early Tuesday.
The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck the Patriot system in Kyiv with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
On the other hand, Kyiv announced Ukraine’s air defence shot down six of Russia’s hypersonic missiles, but Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu rejected that claim.
(With inputs from AFP)
