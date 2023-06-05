Poland receives draft EU regulation extending ban on Ukrainian food imports

The European Commission has sent Poland’s agricultural minister a draft rule that would prolong a restriction on the import of some Ukrainian food goods until 15 September, he said on Monday.

The EU imposed import limits on Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed on 2 May until 5 June to alleviate oversupply in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

These nations protested that cheaper Ukrainian grain made domestic production unprofitable, and they pushed the EU to prolong the prohibition.

“We have received from the EC a draft of a new regulation banning the import of 4 products to the 5 countries,” Robert Telus wrote on Twitter. “The effective date provided for in the draft is September 15 this year.”

“It’s a draft but I hope it will come into force from tomorrow,” he added.

A representative for the European Commission did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed can be exported to any of the 27-member EU.

The EU had previously liberalised all Ukrainian imports in order to aid Kyiv’s attempts to repel Russia’s invasion. Because of the conflict, the five nations became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be shipped through its Black Sea ports.

During meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for the unconditional lifting of all export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural goods.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.