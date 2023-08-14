Two individuals suspected of espionage and other related charges have been arrested by the Polish authorities, as announced by Mariusz Kaminski, the Interior Minister of Poland, on Monday.

As per reports, concerns have emerged in Poland regarding potential provocations from the Wagner Group, an organization currently situated in the neighboring country of Belarus.

The detained men were found to be disseminating materials associated with the Russian mercenary group Wagner within Poland’s two major cities, according to Minister Kaminski.

He conveyed this information via the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “The Internal Security Agency has successfully identified and detained two Russian nationals who were distributing propaganda materials for the Wagner Group in Krakow and Warsaw.”

Kaminski elaborated that the detained individuals face charges of espionage, among other allegations, and have subsequently been taken into custody.

Local Polish media had previously reported the appearance of stickers featuring the Wagner logo and accompanied by the message, “We are here — join us,” written in English. These stickers also featured QR codes which linked to a Russian website dedicated to the Wagner mercenary group.

The ABW (Internal Security Agency) disclosed that the detained Russians were found with over 3,000 propaganda leaflets promoting the Wagner group. The agency stated that this material had been supplied to them in Moscow. Additionally, the agency revealed that the suspects were set to receive compensation of “up to 500,000 rubles” ($5,000) for their activities.

Residents of Krakow and Warsaw brought the stickers to the attention of the police, as reported by the Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

While it remains uncertain whether the arrests are directly linked to the distribution of the stickers, Poland has made a commitment to augment its troop presence at the border shared with Belarus to a level of 10,000 personnel. This step comes in response to the presence of members from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group near the border in recent times. Lithuania has also strengthened its border security in light of this development.

The Wagner fighters entered Belarus, which is allied with Russia, as part of an agreement that concluded their armed rebellion in late June. This agreement also granted their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, immunity from criminal charges.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland has expressed his belief that the arrival of the Wagner group is an attempt to disrupt stability on NATO’s eastern flank.

Lithuania and Poland are prepared for potential provocations from Russia and its ally Belarus, which has carried out military exercises in the Grodno region of Belarus. This region is in proximity to the Suwalki Gap, a thin stretch of land spanning 96 kilometers along the Polish-Lithuanian border. This gap serves as a crucial link between the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia with the rest of the NATO alliance, effectively separating Belarus from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad situated on the Baltic Sea.