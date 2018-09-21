PML-N says Nawaz Sharif will 'expose' Imran Khan govt's anti-people policies, launch drive against 'rigging' in general elections

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif, who was released from jail after a court suspended his sentence in a corruption case, will "expose" the Imran Khan government and launch a drive against rigging in the general elections, the ousted Pakistan prime minister's party said on Thursday.

PML-N spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Auranzeb told PTI that Sharif will finalise his strategy regarding giving tough time to the government after Ashura (21 September).

She said Sharif will hold consultative meetings with the party leaders from Saturday to discuss the party's strategy with regard to launching a drive against alleged vote rigging. "Sharif and PML-N strongly believe that 25 July, 2018 elections were rigged to stop the PML-N from returning to power," she said.

The PML-N will raise its voice both in and outside Parliament to force the government for independent investigation, Auranzeb said.

"The PML-N under its supreme leader Sharif will emerge more energetic and strong in coming days and will fully expose the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf government for its anti-people policies," she said.

"Mian sahib's (Nawaz Sharif) release from jail has charged the workers and leaders. We will give tough time to Imran Khan and his government, she said.

Sharif spent Thursday with his family members at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were released from Rawalpindi's Adiala jail and flown back to Lahore on Wednesday night after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentences in the Avenfield corruption case linked to Panama Papers.

The accountability court in Islamabad on 6 July had sentenced Sharif, Maryam and Safdar, to 10 years, seven years and one year in jail, respectively, in connection with the purchase of four luxury flats in London through corrupt practices.

Upon receiving the release orders Sharif had said: "I was sure that I was innocent and have not done any wrongdoing. Allah will give me justice."

The purpose of imprisoning Sharif was to pave the way for the Imran's government, PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

It would not have been easy for them (military establishment) to maneuver things in the elections had Nawaz Sharif been out of jail."

Awami National Party senior leader Iftikhar Hussain said: The purpose they (establishment) wanted to achieve by keeping sharif in jail is done. That is why he is out of jail now. The case was so week that Sharif could not have been awarded 10-year sentence, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced that it will challenge the Islamabad High Court's decision to accept the petitions of the Sharifs in the Supreme Court.