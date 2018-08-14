You are here:
PML-N nominates president Shahbaz Sharif's son, Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister, Nawaz Sharif's camp not in favour

Lahore: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated its president Shahbaz Sharif's son, Hamza Shahbaz, as Punjab chief minister even as the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's camp is critical of the nomination.

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. AP

Shahbaz Sharif has already been nominated for the post of prime minister against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's Imran Khan. He is a prime minister candidate of the Opposition parties — PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA). “The PML-N Punjab parliamentary party on Monday evening unanimously nominated Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of the chief minister,” PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah told reporters. He said the 44-year-old PML-N will be an aggressive politician and in case of his losing the slot, he will be the Opposition Leader.

Meanwhile, the Nawaz Sharif camp is critical of nominating Hamza for the chief minister slot. “The father in the Centre and son in Punjab may not reflect well on the party...Many senior leaders in Punjab who got elected as Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) will feel ignored by this decision,” a PML-N leader of Nawaz camp told PTI.

In the 371-member Punjab Assembly, PTI is leading with 179 seats followed by the PML-N with 164 seats. The PTI's ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has 10 seats and the PPP has seven. A total of 186 votes are needed to form the government in Punjab. The PTI has expressed confidence to form the government in Punjab with the support of the PML-Q. Imran Khan has said he will announce the name of his party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab in a day or two.


