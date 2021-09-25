Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails COVID-19 warriors at Global Citizen event, says threat of climate change 'looming large'

Modi in US, UNGA summit LIVE Updates: For two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us we are stronger and better when we are together, said PM at Global Citizen event

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the "pressing global challenges", including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change among other important issues.

This year, the theme is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

The UNGA speech is also likely to be live-streamed on Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. For live telecast of Modi's speech, viewers can also check latest inputs at Firstpost.com.

The UNGA proceedings will begin from 6.30 pm (IST) today, 25 September at the UN General Assembly hall. While Modi's speech will be live-streamed on various social media platforms from 7:30 pm (IST).

On the front of cross-border terrorism, India and the US have said that they will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UN as they condemned cross-border terrorism and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice.

Both Modi and Biden expressed "deep pride" and appreciation about their nations' close cooperation to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as they noted that all sections of the society were mobilised in unprecedented ways to share emergency relief supplies during each country’s times of need.

In a US-India Joint Leaders' Statement issued after the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders discussed various issues — from Afghanistan to cross-border terror and COVID-19 .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden for their first bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House. Both leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, and economic cooperation.

"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country that has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," added Dubey.

Sneha Dubey, first secretary at UNGA said, “Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down

Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”, and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, India has said in a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Shortly after her speech at the United Nations, #SnehaDubey started trending on Twitter and netizens praised her for powerful speech.

On the issue of the Pakistani prime minister raking up the issue of Kashmir, she emphatically added: "The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

In a strong rebuttal, Sneha Dubey, India's first secretary, said: "This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror."

India denounced Pakistan as a patron of terrorism and a suppressor of minorities in reply to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's tirade against the country.

“In this context, President Biden also reiterated US support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council,” it said.

President Biden, in his talks with prime minister Modi, applauded India’s “strong leadership” during its UN Security Council Presidency in August 2021, according to the US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement issued after their meeting in the White House on Friday.

US President Joe Biden has reiterated America’s support for India's permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group during his first in-person bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

As per the Johns Hopkins university data, the deadly virus has so far infected 231,154,501 people and killed 4,737,927 globally.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The Quad, which has pledged to donate over 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, has delivered nearly 79 million safe, effective and quality-assured vaccine doses to countries in the Indo-Pacific to contain the devastating coronavirus pandemic, according to the four-member grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first world leader scheduled to address the 76th UNGA session at the UN General Debate on Saturday at 6.30 pm (IST) in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Saturday. He will address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly shortly.

For a year and a half, the world has been dealing with the worst pandemic in over 100 years. I pay my respects to all who have lost their lives. I represent a nation that is call the 'Mother of Democracy', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA address.

"India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy. Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered," added Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing 76th Session of UNGA on Saturday said, "The strength of India's democracy lies in the fact that a young tea seller is addressing the UN for the 4th time."

Without naming Pakistan in his UNGA address in New York on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the nation and said "There are countries that are using terror as a political tool. They should know that terror is equally dangerous for them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is essential to ensure that Afghanistan’s territory is not used to spread terrorism or for terrorist activities. Addressing the world leaders at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly, Modi said, "Today, world is witnessing a surge in regressive thinking and extremism. In this situation, it is necessary to make the world a site of science-based, rational and progressive thinking."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the event 'Global Citizen Live' at 10.30pm. Global Citizen' is a global advocacy organisation that is working to end extreme poverty.

The UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability if it wants to remain relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he highlighted several recent events, including the World Bank scrapping its ease of doing business report over alleged irregularities in China data, that questioned the credibility of the various world institutions.

In all meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning with the US leadership, there was a "suo motu" recognition of the concerns that Pakistan has both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in and from Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy.

The UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability if it wants to remain relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he highlighted several recent events, including the World Bank scrapping its ease of doing business report over alleged irregularities in China data, that questioned the credibility of the various world institutions.

In all meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning with the US leadership, there was a "suo motu" recognition of the concerns that Pakistan has both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in and from Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

Addressing Global Citizen Live', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else during the pandemic.

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates: Without naming Pakistan in his UN address in New York on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the nation and said "There are countries that are using terror as a political tool."

From mapping land to providing credit, we are providing people a chance to own homes. When India grows the world grows, when India reforms the world transforms, said Narendra Modi at UNGA address on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the "pressing global challenges", including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change among other important issues.

The prime minister and his counterparts - Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan's Yoshihide Suga - attended the meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Biden in Washington.

After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there. pic.twitter.com/V4njbyHOfr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2021

"Voicing the sentiments of the 1.3 billion people of India! PM @narendramodi arrives in New York to address the 76th UNGA tomorrow. India's current membership of the @UN Security Council lends even greater significance!," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

Modi will address the world leaders at the UN General Debate on Saturday morning. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.

The prime minister was received at the airport by India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador TS Tirumurti.

Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. The theme for this year's General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time in the UN's 75-year history that the high-level session had gone virtual. This year too, the option has been kept open for the world leaders to send in pre-recorded statements since the pandemic continues to rage across several nations around the world.

Modi will return to India after his address to the General Assembly.