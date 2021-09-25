Modi in US, UNGA summit LIVE Updates: Eye on 'pressing global challenges', PM to address 76th session of UN General Assembly today

16:24 (ist)

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates

'Pakistan nurturing terrorists in their backyard': India's response after Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir at UN

Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”, and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, India has said in a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Sneha Dubey, first secretary at UNGA said, “Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down

"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country that has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," added Dubey.

Read more here...