Modi in US, UNGA summit LIVE Updates: Eye on 'pressing global challenges', PM to address 76th session of UN General Assembly today

Modi in US, UNGA summit LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly at 6.30 pm on Saturday, When and where to watch PM's speech live

September 25, 2021 15:43:57 IST
Modi in US, UNGA summit LIVE Updates: Eye on 'pressing global challenges', PM to address 76th session of UN General Assembly today

PM Modi at UNGA summit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York on today to address the 76th session of the UNGA.

16:24 (ist)

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates

'Pakistan nurturing terrorists in their backyard': India's response after Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir at UN

Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”, and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, India has said in a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Sneha Dubey, first secretary at UNGA said, “Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down

"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country that has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," added Dubey.

Read more here...

16:21 (ist)

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates

RECAP | There is much to be done in trade, says PM during bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden for their first bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House. Both leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, and economic cooperation.
15:57 (ist)

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates

RECAP | From Afghan crisis to cross-border terrorism, what Modi and Biden discussed at bilateral meet

In a US-India Joint Leaders' Statement issued after the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders discussed various issues — from Afghanistan to cross-border terror and COVID-19 .

Both Modi and Biden expressed "deep pride" and appreciation about their nations' close cooperation to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as they noted that all sections of the society were mobilised in unprecedented ways to share emergency relief supplies during each country’s times of need.

On the front of cross-border terrorism, India and the US have said that they will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UN as they condemned cross-border terrorism and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice.

Read more here...

15:19 (ist)

When, where, and how to watch PM Modi’s address at the UN

The UNGA proceedings will begin from 6.30 pm (IST) today, 25 September at the UN General Assembly hall. While Modi's speech will be live-streamed on various social media platforms from 7:30 pm (IST).

The UNGA speech is also likely to be live-streamed on Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. For live telecast of Modi's speech, viewers can also check latest inputs at Firstpost.com.
15:17 (ist)

Theme of the 76th session of the UNGA:

This year, the theme is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

Modi had last addressed the UNGA session in 2019.
15:15 (ist)

PM to address UNGA 76th session today: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session today, 25 September. He has already reached New York to attend the session which had gone virtual last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday. The UN General Assembly session is likely to commence from 6.30 pm IST.

Read more here...

15:09 (ist)

Narendra Modi set to address UNGA session today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the "pressing global challenges", including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change among other important issues.

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday.

Modi in US, UNGA summit LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the "pressing global challenges", including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change among other important issues.

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday.

The prime minister and his counterparts - Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan's Yoshihide Suga - attended the meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Biden in Washington.

"Voicing the sentiments of the 1.3 billion people of India! PM @narendramodi arrives in New York to address the 76th UNGA tomorrow. India's current membership of the @UN Security Council lends even greater significance!," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

Modi will address the world leaders at the UN General Debate on Saturday morning. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.

The prime minister was received at the airport by India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador TS Tirumurti.

Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. The theme for this year's General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time in the UN's 75-year history that the high-level session had gone virtual. This year too, the option has been kept open for the world leaders to send in pre-recorded statements since the pandemic continues to rage across several nations around the world.

Modi will return to India after his address to the General Assembly.

Updated Date: September 25, 2021 15:43:40 IST

