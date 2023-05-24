PM Modi's visit has strengthened 'close & strong' relationship Australia enjoys with India: Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has strengthened the “close and strong” relationship that Australia enjoys with India, said Anthony Albanese.

The Australian PM went on to say that the partnership of his country with India will deliver benefits for trade, investment and business.

“This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business, and in regional security and stability,” Australian PM Anthony Albanese said.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart have met six times in one year. Albanese said this “underscores the value we place on deepening ties between our nations.”

Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/Yy1FUCXt7X — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 24, 2023

Albanese further said that Australia is a better place because of the contributions of Indian-Australian community, and "we want to see more connections between our countries."

PM Modi tweeted a video, sharing glimpses of his meeting with PM Albanese. He wrote, "The India-Australia friendship is a special one!"

The India-Australia friendship is a special one! pic.twitter.com/1w38JLHzef — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2023

PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese met on Wednesday in Sydney for bilateral discussions that strengthened the friendship between the two nations.

The leaders discussed the strength of the bilateral trade, investment and business relationship and reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Modi and Albanese have pledged to elevate the Australian-Indian partnership to "greater height" over the next decade, finalising an agreement making it more convenient for students, professionals and business persons to shift to Australia.

Both the leaders, during their talks, reaffirmed their desire to wrap up negotiations on a comprehensive economic and investment deal. They outlined a new agreement on developing a green hydrogen industry.

The Indian Prime Minister said that the two countries could work together to make a “free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.

“In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode,” PM Modi said.

The two leaders talked about taking the strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decade.

“Today we have decided to focus on [our] Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. This will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for co-operation," Albanese said.

