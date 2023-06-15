PM Modi's upcoming visit to be historic, says India's ambassador to US; lists 5 areas to be covered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is “historic and path-breaking”, said Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“This is indeed a historic and path-breaking visit. I use these terminologies by fully looking into them. You will see both on the substantive side and on the ceremonial side, that it will be history,” Sandhu told ANI.

‘Excitement among US Congress members’

Sandhu said that he had conversation with several Congressmen and senators who have expressed a lot of excitement about PM Modi’s upcoming visit.

“PM Modi will be the first leader in independent India to address the US Congress twice…In my conversations with many of the congressmen and senators, I can certainly tell you that there is a lot of excitement among them,” Sandhu said.

“…They want to hear about the India story and they want to hear about the Prime Minister’s vision and his thinking,” he added.

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives sent an invitation letter to PM Modi on Friday, saying that the speech on June 22 would celebrate the “enduring friendship” between the two countries.

“Based on our shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow,” the letter read.

The PM will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time, the first being in 2016.

5 broad areas of PM Modi’s US visit

Sandhu highlighted five broad areas that will be “clearly

covered” during PM Modi’s visit to US.

1- Defence and strategic cooperation

2- Healthcare partnership and different aspects of that

3- Technology which is correlated with digital startup, innovation, all interlinked

4- Environment, energy, renewables

5- Knowledge and education.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to PM Modi for an official state visit, including a State Dinner scheduled for June 22.

Preparations have picked up pace in the US as well as in India ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

The second round of the iCET Dialogue, led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, was held in New Delhi. The iCET initiative was announced by PM Modi and Biden in May 2022 with an aim to enhance the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between both the nations.

As per reports, India and the US are likely to ink a very crucial defence deal in which both the countries will jointly manufacture indigenous jet engines of fighter aircraft.

It is being reported that the Biden administration will sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co (GE.N) to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft in that country. As per a Reuters report, the deal will be announced when Biden hosts PM Modi for an official state visit next week.

The deal is another indicator of improving military ties between India and the US, especially at a time when China is asserting its military prowess along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and in the South China seas.

With inputs from agencies

