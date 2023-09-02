PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week for ASEAN, East Asia Summit
The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) from 6-7 September in Indonesia, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.
The prime minister will travel to the nation at the invitation of President Joko Widodo.
His visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi from 9-10 September.
Related Articles
The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.
The Indian foreign ministry said that the upcoming summit will review the progress of the relationship between India and other ASEAN members.
According to a statement, the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.
In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. During this visit, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and India into a new era.
With inputs from ANI
also read
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake, aftershocks strike Indonesia's Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported
A powerful earthquake and two strong aftershocks rocked Indonesia's resort island of Bali and other parts of the country early Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties
How Congo and Somaliland can be vantage points for India's next-level Africa strategy
The opportunities for New Delhi are huge as African governments seek to diversify their partnerships
PM Modi in Greece: How outreach to Mediterranean region is vital to India’s geopolitical interests
New Delhi is following a two-pronged approach. First, it builds upon the ties with the countries with which it already has cordial relations. The second is expanding outreach by engaging with those countries with which it has had little interaction hitherto