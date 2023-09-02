PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week for ASEAN, East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) from 6-7 September in Indonesia, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The prime minister will travel to the nation at the invitation of President Joko Widodo.

His visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi from 9-10 September.

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Indian foreign ministry said that the upcoming summit will review the progress of the relationship between India and other ASEAN members.

According to a statement, the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. During this visit, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and India into a new era.

