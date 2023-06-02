PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official visit to the country.

Congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter addressed to Modi, “On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22.”

#KevinMcCarthy Tweets: #PM Narendra Modi to address joint meeting of US #Congress on June 22 during his state visit pic.twitter.com/lnsbQJQsHQ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 2, 2023

“During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face,” the letter added.

This is the second time that PM Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress.

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

