PM Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agree to strengthen cooperation at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol held productive bilateral talks on Saturday along the lines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

The two leaders have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas like IT, defence and trade and investment.

PM Modi also discussed India’s G20 Presidency and South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, “PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors.”

Notably, the two countries will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Notably, the two countries will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year. They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade and investment, high technology, IT hardware manufacturing, defence, semiconductor, and culture, the ministry said.

In December 2022, South Korea launched its first Indo-Pacific Strategy, a comprehensive regional plan.

India is among the several nations including US that have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

India is among the several nations including US that have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

Meanwhile, China constantly makes territorial claims on all of the disputed South China Sea. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

Jaishankar holds talk with South Korean counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held lengthy discussions with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin last month to further the strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The two ministers also talked about the situation in Ukraine.

“I’m really very glad to have the opportunity to take forward our special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “And you come at a very good time, because our trade is very good, our political relations are very cooperative.”

Meanwhile, Park said, “We are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers and we are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

“In this way, South Korea and India are natural partners and I have a strong belief that the special strategic partnership between our two countries is the strongest partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” the South Korean minister added.

