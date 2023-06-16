PM Modi set to receive unprecedented welcome in the US

There is a lot of excitement among people of the US for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit next week. American politicians, prominent citizens as well as Indian diaspora are looking to give him a grand welcome.

PM Modi’s first ever state visit between 21 and 23 June centres around ceremonial reception and an intimate private dinner that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

During this visit, PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time on 22 June.

US Congress will be honoured

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said the US Congress is looking forward to the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the US.

“Next week, we will be honoured to have him (PM Modi) address a joint meeting of the Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the United States and India. The bond between India and US is not just an alliance, it is a strategic and global partnership,” Cindy said.

The Republican Senator from Mississippi went on to say that “Our two nations’ relationship is built on the strong foundation of shared values, democracy, freedom, and respect for the rule of law. India and the United States have long recognized the power of collaboration in fostering peace, prosperity, and global stability. US-India diplomatic relations have only grown since India gained its independence 75 years ago.”

“In the face of global challenges ranging from education to energy to agriculture and health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked with the United States to address these issues and continues to work towards solutions that benefit not just our countries but the entire world,” Hyde-Smith said.

“I encourage my colleagues to join me in extending a warm welcome to the prime minister as he visits our great nation,” she said.

#WATCH | “Next week, we will be honoured to have him (PM Modi) address a joint meeting of the Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the United States and India. The bond between US & India is not just an alliance, it is a strategic and global… pic.twitter.com/zCKrB2nk37 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

'India-US relationship to be celebrated as we welcome PM Modi'

Talking about India-US ties ahead of PM Modi's visit, Congressman Bill Posey said: "The growing importance of the relationship between India and the US cannot be understated. Our shared commitment to democracy and economic freedom serves to build peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and challenge the increasingly aggressive China."

"Robust cultural, educational, professional programes play a key role in strengthening our partnership in science, technology, education, medicine, cyber security, civil nuclear energy," Posey further said.

"Americans of Indian descents are important fabric of the American life... This is relationship to be celebrated as we welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC next week," he added.

'PM Modi's visit an opportunity to work on India-US trade ties'

US Representative Ami Bera said PM Modi's State visit next week is going to be an opportunity to work on trade ties between the US and India.

"I think it's an important visit at this moment in time. You're seeing the US-India relationship grow, obviously, there are geopolitical challenges within Asia and so forth, and then India is also a rising economic power. So I think there's an opportunity to work on the US-India trade relationship. We're talking a lot about supply chains and coming out of the pandemic. I think there's a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together," he said.

Responding to a question regarding the defence partnership between the two nations, US Congressman said there should be tangible things coming out of PM Modi's visit to the US. "Certainly there should be some tangible things that come out of this visit. I think the defence space will be one of them. Is it the coproduction of helicopters? Is it more maritime partnership? Those are all things that we have been doing for a long time," he said.

"But, I think there's a real opportunity to accelerate some of those partnerships. And I think you'll be hearing some big things coming out of this. And then maybe there are some things on the supply chain front. Again, I think India, as we think about redundancy and supply chains, obviously, the pandemic exposed an over-reliance on China. I think India would be smart to present itself as an opportunity for US investment," he added.

#WATCH | Washington DC, US: ...It's an important visit considering the geopolitical challenges & as India is rising as an economic power. It is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relationships. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together...:… pic.twitter.com/m9KN5DpaIw — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

PM Modi's visit to US is crucial

Welcoming PM Modi to the US, Representative Adam Smith said, "We (US-India) share a strong relationship. I am looking forward towards strengthening the relationship between both countries and PM's visit here is a crucial part of doing that."

#WATCH | "I welcome PM Modi to our country and thank him for his visit. We (US-India) share a strong relationship. I am looking forward towards strengthening the relationship between both countries and PM's visit here is a crucial part of doing that," says US Representative Adam… pic.twitter.com/6he2BRnIA8 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

'Welcome PM Modi to our great country'

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said, "The US and India have many shared interest of promoting security, stability, and economic prosperity. On behalf of all Missourian, I want to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our great country."

Don't Miss: After US, PM Modi to jet off to Egypt for two-day state visit

Missouri has a strong relationship with India... and our connection only continue to grow... The deep trade and investment ties between India and Missouri are on display in more than one-billion-dollar trading relationship," he said.

Parson said that Missouri regards India as an important partner and has successful track record of supporting Indian companies as they grow with US.

‘On behalf of all #Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to our great country’. Thank you, Governor @GovParsonMO for highlighting our shared interests in promoting security, stability & economic prosperity. #USWelcomesModi #IndiaUSAPartnership… pic.twitter.com/1pFOejaRmZ — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023

Looking forward to strengthening India-US relations

Welcoming PM Modi to the US, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said, "Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two countries."

#WATCH | We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two countries: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown speaks on the upcoming state visit of PM Narendra Modi to… pic.twitter.com/IEUvcgfodp — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Delighted PM Modi traveling to US

Representative Jeremy Gray said he was honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to the US to celebrate the 9th annual International Day of Yoga.

"His (PM Modi) involvement underscores the drift of our bilateral relationship and our mutual commitment to wellbeing and harmony as we engage yoga. It is more than a physical exercise. It is a path to peace, balance and unity," he said.

‘Our partnership with #India illustrates the power of shared values and cooperation’. #USWelcomesModi #ModiUSVisit2023 Appreciate @RepJeremyGray’s message underscoring Prime Minister @narendramodi’s #HistoricStateVisit2023 reflecting the depth of our bilateral relationship and… pic.twitter.com/Kb1DEhodTM — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 16, 2023

PM Modi’s visit has extra special significance

"We eagerly await to welcome PM Modi in Washington DC and to listen to his address in the US Congress... This visit of PM Modi has an extra special significance. After his address to the Congress, he will become only the third (global) leader to have formally more than once,” said Arvind Panagariya, Professor of Columbia University and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

PM Modi bridge between two creative democracies

Chef Vikas Khanna, an Indian living in America for last 25 years, said he feel honoured about PM Modi's visit to the US.

"He (PM Modi) has been a bridge between two creative democracies in the world. At the same time, he has given us opportunity, voice and also give us pride to represent India in America," he added.

PM Modi will arrive in Washington after landing in New York where he will participate in the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations, with New Delhi asserting its cultural proprietorship of the practice in recent years.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.