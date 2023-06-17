PM Modi proposes membership of African Union in G20 at upcoming summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to G20 leaders has proposed giving the African Union full membership in the group at the upcoming summit in India.

The prime minister has taken a “bold step” to enhance Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of “our shared world”, sources said on Saturday.

The African Union consists of 55 member states.

“He (PM Modi) has written to G20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by them,” said a source.

“The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports,” the source added.

The G20 grouping currently consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Meanwhile, the African Union is currently considered the top-most grouping that represents the voice of the several countries that are part of it.

It has been working towards ensuring the progress and economic growth of the African nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.