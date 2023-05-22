World

PM Modi meets with Pacific Island nation leaders on sidelines of FIPIC Summit

The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, which was held at Port Moresby on Monday, was jointly hosted with Papua New Guinea

FP Staff May 22, 2023 12:37:52 IST
PM Modi meets with Pacific Island nation leaders on sidelines of FIPIC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea with fellow FIPIC leaders. Image courtesy: Twitter

On the sidelines of the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with leaders of Pacific Island nations.

He met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru, and Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni – Huakavameiliku.

“Had a great meeting with PM Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also met Nauru President Russ Joseph and held a “wonderful discussion.”

“Met President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru. We had a wonderful discussion,” he wrote.

The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, which was held at Port Moresby on Monday, was jointly hosted with Papua New Guinea.

“Great conversation with PM @Huakavameiliku of the Kingdom of Tonga on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi co-chaired the Summit with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea. India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of India’s Act East Policy.

Modi tweeted, “Happy to have interacted with PM Kausea Natano of Tuvalu at the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea.”

FIPIC includes 14 island countries – Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

PM Modi also met Vanuatu PM Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau. “India attaches great importance to stronger ties with Vanuatu,” he tweeted.

A major part of India’s engagement with PICs is through development assistance under South-South Cooperation, mainly in capacity building (training, scholarships, grant-in-aid and loan assistance) and community development projects.

“Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relation between India and Fiji has stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 22, 2023 12:37:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Fiji's highest honour for his global leadership, rare for a non-Fijian
World

WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Fiji's highest honour for his global leadership, rare for a non-Fijian

PM Modi has dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of Fiji-India community

Modi gets Fiji, Papua New Guinea’s highest civilian honours: The many international awards conferred on PM
Explainers

Modi gets Fiji, Papua New Guinea’s highest civilian honours: The many international awards conferred on PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji. From the United States’ Legion of Merit to Russia’s Order of St. Andrew, let's take a closer look at the many countries that have bestowed honours on him

'We want you to be an advocate for us': Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's support at global forums
World

'We want you to be an advocate for us': Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's support at global forums

James Marape urged Modi to play an active role in supporting the nation at global forums like G20 and G7