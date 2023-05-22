PM Modi meets with Pacific Island nation leaders on sidelines of FIPIC Summit

On the sidelines of the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with leaders of Pacific Island nations.

He met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, President Russ Joseph Kun of Nauru, and Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni – Huakavameiliku.

“Had a great meeting with PM Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also met Nauru President Russ Joseph and held a “wonderful discussion.”

“Met President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru. We had a wonderful discussion,” he wrote.

Met President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru. We had a wonderful discussion. pic.twitter.com/mW901oFrcV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, which was held at Port Moresby on Monday, was jointly hosted with Papua New Guinea.

“Great conversation with PM @Huakavameiliku of the Kingdom of Tonga on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit,” PM Modi tweeted.

Great conversation with PM @Huakavameiliku of the Kingdom of Tonga on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit. pic.twitter.com/0Cj9pkWXrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

PM Modi co-chaired the Summit with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea. India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of India’s Act East Policy.

Modi tweeted, “Happy to have interacted with PM Kausea Natano of Tuvalu at the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea.”

Happy to have interacted with PM Kausea Natano of Tuvalu at the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/bwGKsizHt1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

FIPIC includes 14 island countries – Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Fruitful deliberations with PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa on ways to boost bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/8EqnPX1mKl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

From Japan to Papua New Guinea, the conversations continue… Great to see PM Mark Brown of Cook Islands yet again. pic.twitter.com/D3HOAe4JHh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

PM Modi also met Vanuatu PM Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau. “India attaches great importance to stronger ties with Vanuatu,” he tweeted.

Met PM Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau of Vanuatu in Papua New Guinea. India attaches great importance to stronger ties with Vanuatu. pic.twitter.com/IwLTVgswMi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Great interacting with President Taneti Maamau of the Republic of Kiribati today. We discussed various subjects aimed at enhancing the relationship between our nations. pic.twitter.com/CUuXWMF1yr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Good to have met Secretary General of the PIF, Mr. Henry Puna today. pic.twitter.com/DuKUccMIau — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

A major part of India’s engagement with PICs is through development assistance under South-South Cooperation, mainly in capacity building (training, scholarships, grant-in-aid and loan assistance) and community development projects.

Met Minister Kitlang Kabua of Republic of Marshall Islands. pic.twitter.com/SIE8zUOjn6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

“Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relation between India and Fiji has stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted.

Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relation between India and Fiji has stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/IfXKyWQMAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Happy to have met Mr. Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, Premier of Niue. We had a fruitful conversation on several topics. pic.twitter.com/JdN2oxgi5F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Had a wonderful meeting with President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit. pic.twitter.com/j2Ria84kpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.