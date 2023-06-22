PM Modi meets Micron Technology CEO in Washington DC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met First Lady Jill Biden shortly after he reached Washington DC in the second leg of his historic US State visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chief Executive Officers of various companies in Washington DC.
He met the President-CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra among others.
#WATCH | The US | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology, in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/Fnl3wYV5g8
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
After their interaction, Mehrotra said, “I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India.”
#WATCH | Washington, DC: Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology, says “I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look… pic.twitter.com/apAFWhr0dc
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met First Lady Jill Biden shortly after he reached Washington DC in the second leg of his historic US State visit.
PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria.
“I am very happy that I got to meet these young and creative people right after visiting Washinton DC. With NSF, India is working on a lot of projects. I want to thank First Lady Jill Biden to plan and organise this event. Your life and your achievements are an inspiration for future generations,” Modi said at the event.
He added, “Education, skill and innovation are important for a bright future. In India, we have brought the New Education Policy and integrated education and skilling. Under Skill India, we have skilled over 15 billion people in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, drone and others.”
