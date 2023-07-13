PM Modi meets french counterpart Elisabeth Borne, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

PM Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, was received by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport in a special gesture.

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Emmanuel Macron.

PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @elisabeth_borne in Paris. The leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between both the countries. pic.twitter.com/acUnHLfmeW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 13, 2023

Prime Minister Modi interacted with children and members of the Indian diaspora on his arrival at the hotel in Paris. Enthusiastic Indian community members who were waiting outside his hotel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as they met the prime minister.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” Modi said in his departure statement.

“We also work together on regional and global issues,” he added.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership, Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

Modi had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since his last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.

“I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, and Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly,” he said.

Modi will also meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities.

From Paris, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.