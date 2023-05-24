PM Modi meets Australia's Governor-General, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, met Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley in Sydney and held a meeting with them. PM Modi and Hurley discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between both countries.

“PM @narendramodi met Governor General David Hurley of Australia in Sydney. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between both countries,” PMO India tweeted.

“A warm conversation between PM @narendramodi and Governor General @HurleyGeneral of Australia in Sydney. Discussed people-to-people connect between India and Australia and strengthening of long-standing bilateral partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

On Tuesday, Modi addressed a well-attended diaspora event at the Qudos Bank Arena along with his Australian counterpart.

Both Modi and Albanese lauded the contributions of Australia’s Indian diaspora communities in cementing bilateral ties. In recognition of the important contributions of the Indian diaspora to Australia’s rich multicultural society, the leaders unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of a Little India gateway for Harris Park.

The leaders also welcomed the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government’s decision to rename a road along Perth’s Swan River in recognition of Private Nain Singh Sailani.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese was also present. After holding the joint press conference, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart held a candid conversation on Wednesday. Earlier today, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese addressed a joint press conference.

At the conference, PM Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples in the country and said that Albanese had assured to take “strict actions against such elements in the future.

PM Modi said, “PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also.”

Notably, several cases of Khalistani extremism and brawls between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators have recently come to the fore in several parts of Australia. Indian flags were burnt and even a Hindu temple was vandalised recently in Australia.

Responding to a media query about the assurances that the Australian PM gave to his Indian counterpart, Albanese said, “I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people’s faith. That we don’t tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we have seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia.”

And we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We’re a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity,” the statement quoted him saying.

Meanwhile, the Australian PM spoke about his meeting with PM Modi in a year. He said that this is the sixth meeting with PM Modi in a year. He also talked about the Quad Summit, which took place in Japan’s Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven or G7 Summit.

The Australian PM reiterated the Quad Summit statement and said, “Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A region where sovereignty is respected and all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace. This is my 6th meeting with prime minister Modi in one year.”

“My visit to India in March for the Australia India Annual Leaders’ Summit focused on the key pillars of our relationship trade, investment and business cooperation, defence and security cooperation, climate and energy cooperation, and of course, people-to-people links,” Albanese added.

With inputs from agencies

