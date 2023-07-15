PM Modi leaves for UAE after concluding two-day visit to France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding a successful two-day trip to France where he held wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attended the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour.

“PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM Modi was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

In UAE, the prime minister will discuss Energy, food security, and defence with Arab leaders. During his day-long visit, the two strategic partners will also review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that defence ties have been an important pillar between India and France relation.

Addressing a joint press meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, PM Modi said that India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, and also making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years.

“France is a crucial partner for India in the ‘Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations,” he said.

Macron also announced plans to send over 30,000 French students to India by 2030. “We aim to send 30,000 French students to India. The government is also aiming to set up a favourable visa policy for Indian students. For young Indians aspiring to pursue higher education in France, we want to establish a favourable visa policy,” he said.

With inputs from agencies