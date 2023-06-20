PM Modi lands in New York for three-day US state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York for his three-day state visit on Tuesday.

At JFK Airport in New York, the prime minister was welcomed by the Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and other US officials.

Visual of PM Modi being greeted by Indian and American diplomats at JFK Airport in New York. pic.twitter.com/jSwf60rml9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

PM Modi was invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

VIDEO | PM Modi begins his historic State visit to the USA, greets people with ‘namaste’ at New York’s JFK Airport. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/Jjsq85Y8SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/6V5gHglLCg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

Earlier today, security was heightened around the place where the Indian prime minister is supposed to lodge.

VIDEO | Security heightened around the place of PM Modi’s stay in New York ahead of his arrival. pic.twitter.com/PA8m0b2WOh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on 22 June.

Also read: Tesla factory in India soon? PM Modi to meet Elon Musk in US

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice.

The invitation letter from the President and First Lady praised PM Modi’s last historic address seven years ago, which helped cement the connection between the two countries.

Meanwhile, before Modi landed in the US, members of the Indian diaspora prepared garlands for the prime minister.

VIDEO | Members of the Indian diaspora in USA prepare garlands to welcome PM Modi as he arrives for the much-awaited State visit later today. pic.twitter.com/6bjfNcaFil — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

The White House emphasised in its message that it was an occasion to reaffirm the two countries’ deep and close alliance. PM Modi expressed his thanks for the privilege and stated that he was looking forward to addressing the joint session.

In his message, PM Modi reiterated the pride in having a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US founded on the principles of democratic values, close people-to-people ties and a staunch commitment to global peace and prosperity.

On 23 June, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.