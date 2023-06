PM Modi lands in Cairo, begins first state visit to Egypt in almost 3 decades

On the second leg of his two-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, for the first state visit by an Indian PM in around 3 decades.

PM Modi arrived in Cairo following a “successful visit to the US.”

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, which he extended to PM Modi in January when he attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Egypt as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 26 years.

Upon arriving in Cairo, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour and in a special honour was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

PM Modi also inspected a guard of honour on his arrival.

PM Modi schedule in Egypt

During his two-day June 24 to 25 State visit, he will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM and also meet President El-Sisi.

Later on, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, today and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque. The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque-- a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Furthermore, India and Egypt share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.

PM Modi in Egypt after US visit

Meanwhile, in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

