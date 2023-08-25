PM Modi gifted Dokra Art from Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya Shawl to Greece leaders
Though an Indian Prime Minister has visited Greece after a long gap of 40 years, the depth and warmth of the relationship between the two ancient civilisations have not decreased, says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Dokra Art from Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya Shawl and Bidri work Vase Pair from Telangana to the Greece leaders including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
PM Modi has become the first Indian prime Minister to visit Greece in 40 years.
Meghalaya shawls carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries. Meghalaya shawls were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status.
Related Articles
Meghalaya Shawl
The shawls were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family’s wealth and prestige.
The designs used in Meghalaya shawls were highly symbolic. For instance, the use of animal motifs such as tigers and elephants was a symbol of power and strength, while the use of floral patterns was a symbol of beauty and grace.
Renowned for their warmth and softness, Meghalaya shawls’ weaving is an art form that requires great skill and creativity. The weavers, mostly women, spend hours weaving intricate designs and patterns using traditional weaving techniques. The shawls are made using locally sourced wool, and natural dyes.
The shawls are highly prized for their exquisite craftsmanship and intricate designs. The shawls have also gained international recognition and are sought after by textile enthusiasts worldwide.
Earlier, addressing the media after holding bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PM Modi said, “Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relationship is ancient and strong…”
also read
PM Modi in Greece: How outreach to Mediterranean region is vital to India’s geopolitical interests
New Delhi is following a two-pronged approach. First, it builds upon the ties with the countries with which it already has cordial relations. The second is expanding outreach by engaging with those countries with which it has had little interaction hitherto
Greece President confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens
Modi’s visit marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years. Before this, Modi met the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou who facilitated him with the guard of honour.