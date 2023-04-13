PM Modi dials UK’s Rishi Sunak, reviews progress in trade, agrees on need to hasten FTA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart PM Rishi Sunak and discussed a range of bilateral issues with special emphasis on trade and economic sectors.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They also agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, which has been stalled for some time and has seen many deadlines elapse.

In the aftermath of demonstrations in the United Kingdom recently by supporters of the Khalistani movement, Prime Minister Modi brought up the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and also urged for strong action against anti-India elements. The British Prime Minister conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission “totally unacceptable” and assured that the Indian diplomatic establishments and its staff were safe in the UK.

The Indian Prime Minister also raised the serious issue of economic offenders from the country who have sought refuge in the UK. He wanted to know the progress on the return of these fugitives so that they could appear before the Indian judicial system and be duly punished.

When Prime Minister Modi invited the British leader for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023, PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India’s presidency of the G20 and reiterated that India enjoyed the United Kingdom’s full support for its initiatives.

The Indian Prime Minister also conveyed greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.

The two leaders wrapped up their conversation by promising to remain in contact.

