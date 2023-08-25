PM Modi arrives in Athens: Know what his day will look like

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Greece on Thursday, was greeted by the Indian diaspora with fervour and enthusiasm.

The Indian community received PM Modi with a warm welcome and presented him with a traditional Greek headdress.

#WATCH | Indian community presents Greek headdress to PM Modi in Athens, accords him a warm welcome pic.twitter.com/XdH9Sf1mXY — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

This also marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years.

An Indian businessman said, “We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM’s visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here.”

#WATCH | “We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM’s visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here,” says an Indian businessman who has been in Greece for over two decades now. pic.twitter.com/QZpQlo4ffv — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, “We have high expectations from PM Modi’s visit to Greece…He is a very good Prime Minister who listens to everyone.”

#WATCH | “We have high expectations from PM Modi’s visit to Greece…He is a very good Prime Minister who listens to everyone,” says another member of the Indian community in Athens. pic.twitter.com/TPodZG4QPy — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Upon his arrival in the capital city of Athens, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “A packed day of engagements lie ahead in Athens as PM Modi has touched down in the country after attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.”

Here’s what PM Modi’s day look like

After a 3-day-long trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he engaged in bilateral talks with several leaders, PM Modi has another busy day ahead in Greece.

On PM Modi’s one-day Greece visit, MEA spox Arindam Bagchi says, “The PM will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek PM and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the PM… pic.twitter.com/JKLJThPFmO — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023