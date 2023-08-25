PM Modi arrives in Athens: Know what his day will look like
After a 3-day-long trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he engaged in bilateral talks with several leaders, PM Modi has another busy day ahead in Greece
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Greece on Thursday, was greeted by the Indian diaspora with fervour and enthusiasm.
The Indian community received PM Modi with a warm welcome and presented him with a traditional Greek headdress.
#WATCH | Indian community presents Greek headdress to PM Modi in Athens, accords him a warm welcome pic.twitter.com/XdH9Sf1mXY
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
Related Articles
This also marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years.
An Indian businessman said, “We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM’s visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here.”
#WATCH | “We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM’s visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here,” says an Indian businessman who has been in Greece for over two decades now. pic.twitter.com/QZpQlo4ffv
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
Another member of the Indian diaspora said, “We have high expectations from PM Modi’s visit to Greece…He is a very good Prime Minister who listens to everyone.”
#WATCH | “We have high expectations from PM Modi’s visit to Greece…He is a very good Prime Minister who listens to everyone,” says another member of the Indian community in Athens. pic.twitter.com/TPodZG4QPy
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
Upon his arrival in the capital city of Athens, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “A packed day of engagements lie ahead in Athens as PM Modi has touched down in the country after attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.”
Here’s what PM Modi’s day look like
After a 3-day-long trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he engaged in bilateral talks with several leaders, PM Modi has another busy day ahead in Greece.
On PM Modi’s one-day Greece visit, MEA spox Arindam Bagchi says, “The PM will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek PM and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the PM… pic.twitter.com/JKLJThPFmO
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
- After reaching Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens, a ceremonial reception will be held for Modi following which he will meet the President of Greece
- After an hour-long meet with the prime minister of Greece, Modi will hold a meeting with the president of the country
- At around 3 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a business lunch hosted by the Greek prime minister
- In the evening, Modi will meet prominent personalities as well as interact with the Indian diaspora in Greece
- At around 10 pm, Modi will leave Athens for India
also read
Indepedence Day 2023: 15 key takeaways from PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
PM Modi urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country’s potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years
'Global experts say India will not stop now': PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech
PM Modi also praised the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful and said that those from Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities also make a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups
'India will be in world’s top three economies in coming years': PM Modi's guarantee on Independence Day
PM Modi said the government has taken several steps to tackle corruption, stop leakages and contain inflation