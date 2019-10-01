PM Johnson to reveal his final Brexit plan as early as Tuesday - Telegraph

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his final Brexit plan to European Union leaders as early as Tuesday, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/2o0UEtW on Monday.

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland "economic zone" which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)

