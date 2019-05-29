Co-presented by


World Reuters May 29, 2019 03:12:13 IST

PM candidate McVey: Britain must embrace idea of no-deal Brexit

(Reuters) - UK prime ministerial candidate Esther McVey said on Tuesday the only way to follow up on the 2016 referendum result that called for Britain to leave the European Union is to embrace the idea of a no-deal Brexit.

"The only way to deliver the referendum result is to actively embrace leaving the EU without a deal," she wrote in the Telegraph.

"The Prime Minister's attempts at negotiating a deal with the EU have ended in three humiliating defeats in Parliament and Brussels has made it abundantly clear that the deal cannot be re-opened," she wrote.

"No government that I lead will ever seek an extension beyond October 31," she wrote https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/05/28/way-deliver-referendum-result-embrace-leaving-without-deal.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 03:12:13 IST

