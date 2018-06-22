Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Plastic waste washes up on Australia's distant shores, rings change at the checkout

World Reuters Jun 22, 2018 00:06:18 IST

Plastic waste washes up on Australia's distant shores, rings change at the checkout

By Jill Gralow

SYDNEY (Reuters) - On the palm-fringed beaches of Christmas Island, a speck of land in the Indian Ocean between Australia and Indonesia, plastic waste is piling up on the white sand and killing marine life.

Flotsam and jetsam, especially plastic bags and one-use containers, cover the shoreline of the Australian island. Volunteers recently collected 1.5 tonnes of waste in just a few days.

The scene illustrates growing concerns about the environmental damage from rising amounts of plastic waste globally.

"People really need to understand that an item that they've used can cause so much harm in the environment," said Heidi Taylor, managing director of Tangaroa Blue, an Australian charity that picks up marine rubbish.

Some 8 million tonnes of plastic garbage - bottles, packaging and other waste - is dumped in the sea every year, killing marine life, the United Nations Environment Programme says.

Earlier this month, a pilot whale washed up and died in Thailand with 80 plastic bags in its stomach, an incident that grabbed news headlines globally.

Turtles, which nest year round at Christmas Island, are particularly vulnerable. Plastic clogs their gut and traps air, so they are unable to dive deep enough to feed. Instead, they are confined to the upper reaches of the ocean, making them an easy target for predators and at risk of being hit by boats.

"Plastic bags look very similar to a jellyfish in the water and jellyfish is a thing that all sea turtles love to eat," said Kathy Townsend, animal ecology lecturer at the University of the Sunshine Coast at Hervey Bay, 280 km (170 miles) north of Brisbane.

Less than a 10th of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, according to U.N. report published in June that recommends governments consider banning or taxing single-use bags or food containers to stem a tide of pollution.

This week, Australia's biggest grocer Woolworths Group Ltd stopped offering free plastic bags to customers to carry their shopping in and said it would cease selling plastic straws by the end of the year.

Thailand, which makes about 4 or 5 billion plastic bags a year out of a total of roughly 5 trillion used globally, plans to halve production by 2027, according to Jatuporn Buruspat, head of the country's Marine and Coastal Resources Department.

The Thai arm of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc offers rewards to customers who eschew plastic bags.

"I'm really optimistic that we can actually get on top of this," Townsend said.

"Future generations, they're going to look back at us and laugh and just say: 'How wasteful were they? Look at how much stuff that they just wasted!'"

(Reporting by Jill Gralow in SYDNEY. Additional reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa in BANGKOK: Writing by Tom Westbrook: Editing by Neil Fullick)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores