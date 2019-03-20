Plane catches fire at Tehran airport; 50 passengers aboard - Fars

GENEVA (Reuters) - A plane caught fire at Tehran's Mehrabad airport with approximately 50 passengers still aboard, the Fars news agency said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, citing the head of Tehran's emergency department.
Approximately 50 passengers had already been evacuated and emergency services were tackling the fire.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 01:06:06 IST