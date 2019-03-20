Plane catches fire at Tehran airport; 50 passengers aboard - Fars

GENEVA (Reuters) - A plane caught fire at Tehran's Mehrabad airport with approximately 50 passengers still aboard, the Fars news agency said in a Twitter post on Tuesday, citing the head of Tehran's emergency department.

Approximately 50 passengers had already been evacuated and emergency services were tackling the fire.

