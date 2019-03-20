Plane catches fire at Tehran airport; 100 passengers evacuated unhurt - state TV

GENEVA (Reuters) - An airliner caught fire on landing at Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Tuesday but all 100 passengers were evacuated without injury, the head of Iran's emergency department said on state television.
Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the fire broke out after the aircraft's landing gear did not open properly, and was later brought under control.
