Plane catches fire at Tehran airport; 100 passengers evacuated unhurt - state TV

World Reuters Mar 20, 2019 01:06:31 IST

GENEVA (Reuters) - An airliner caught fire on landing at Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Tuesday but all 100 passengers were evacuated without injury, the head of Iran's emergency department said on state television.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the fire broke out after the aircraft's landing gear did not open properly, and was later brought under control.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

