Plane carrying U.S. pastor Brunson leaves Turkey, heads to Germany then U.S. - lawyer

ANKARA (Reuters) - A plane carrying the U.S. pastor at the centre of a row between Ankara and Washington, took off from the airport in Turkey's western Izmir province late on Friday, a witness said, hours after a court ruled he could go free.

Andrew Brunson would fly to Germany, stay there for two days and then travel to the United States, his lawyer, Ismail Cem Halavurt, said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

