PLA warships spotted near Japan amid tension with China

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy flotilla has been spotted in waters close to Japanese islands as tensions between China and Japan soar.

This action comes after what the official Chinese media portrayed as hostile remarks made by Japan regarding Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy flotilla was spotted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, according to a news release from Japan’s Ministry of Defence Joint Staff.

The Type 055 big destroyer Lhasa, a Type 052D destroyer, a Type 054A frigate, and a Type 903A thorough replenishment ship are all part of the fleet. On May 11, the ships were spotted travelling west between two islands in southern Japan.

According to the Japanese press release, the PLA Navy flotilla was first seen on April 30 when it crossed from the East China Sea through the Tsushima Strait and into the Sea of Japan.

On May 11, the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (102), the Type 052D destroyer Guiyang (119), the Type 054A frigate Zaozhuang (542), and the Type 903A replenishment ship Taihu (889) all made their way across the waters between Smith Island in Japan and Tori-Shima in the west. MoD of Japan

The flotilla travelled from the Sea of Japan through the Soya Strait and into the West Pacific on May 5 and 6.

The flotilla’s recorded tracks, which are included with the Japanese news release, suggest that the Chinese naval ships may be circumnavigating Japan in a clockwise direction.

