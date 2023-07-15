Pinnacle of Cyber Sovereignty: Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for ‘solid’ internet security barrier
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to construct a robust security barrier for China’s internet under the supervision of the ruling Communist Party.
He called for safeguarding online data and information while ensuring compliance with the law. President Xi’s instructions came during a two-day cybersecurity meeting in Beijing, which concluded on Saturday.
The President reiterated the importance of the Party’s management of the internet and its alignment with the principle of serving the people.
Over the past decade, President Xi has prioritized security in various domains, encompassing politics, the economy, the environment, and cyberspace. In 2015, China enacted a national security law, extending its scope to include cyberspace.
The subsequent year witnessed the implementation of a law that mandated security reviews and data storage on servers within China’s borders.
In 2021, China introduced regulations focused on critical information infrastructure. The country’s lawmakers also updated anti-espionage legislation to prohibit the transfer of national security-related information and broaden the definition of spying.
However, complying with China’s intricate web of rules and laws concerning online data and information comes with inherent risks for companies. For instance, a U.S. consultancy firm, Bain & Co, faced police visits and inquiries at its Shanghai office in April.
Additionally, China’s largest financial data provider, Wind Information Co, was instructed by regulators to halt the provision of specific data to offshore users last year.
Furthermore, in 2021, a cybersecurity investigation was launched against Didi Global, a prominent ride-hailing company, just two days after it went public in the United States.
