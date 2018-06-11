You are here:
Picture that sparked a thousand memes: Angela Merkel-Donald Trump photo at G7 Summit makes internet go crazy

World FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 13:57:02 IST

On Saturday, German chancellor Angela Merkel's office released a photograph showing global leaders in a "spontaneous meeting". Apart from Merkel, present at the meeting were British prime minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and US president Donald Trump. And as it often happens, at meetings involving Donald Trump — or anything involving Trump — he soon became the main object of the photograph.

And social media took over from there on. The photo became the instant subject of innumerable memes. Here's a selection of the best memes that social media had to offer.

The food reference came up in more jokes than one.  

And again.

Some saw it as art.

 

Scratch that. Make it 'many saw it as art'.

Others saw Trump's time as a judge on the reality TV show The Apprentice as being enacted by far more powerful world figures.  

Angela Merkel walked away with several plaudits for that expression and that pose.

Not that she isn't used to receiving them.

Which brings us very neatly to The Simpsons. Remember that show which actually predicted a Trump presidency? They made an appearance in the memes too.

And again.


