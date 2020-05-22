You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

PIA plane crashes near residential area in Karachi; PK 8303 with 107 onboard had flown from Lahore

World FP Staff May 22, 2020 17:33:26 IST

A Pakistani plane PK 8303 with 107 onboard crashed near a residential area of Karachi, officials said on Friday.

According to Reuters, while the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which operated the plane said that there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board, according to civil aviation officials, the total for both may be 99.

“The last we heard from the pilot was that he has some technical problem,” PIA spokesman Abdullah H Khan said in a video statement. “It is a very tragic incident."

A report in Dawn.com quoted PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar as sayign that the Airbus jet A-320, which crashed on Friday, was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through, Reuters said.

Dawn.com shared a series of videos on Instagram as well, which showed "plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash".


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dawn Today (@dawn.today) on

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

"Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban search and rescue teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts," Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted via its official Twitter handle @OfficialDGISPR.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 17:33:26 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres