Photos of woman dressed as nun dancing with skeletons near English graveyard go viral

The Hull General Cemetery, where the incident occurred, remains to be one of the England's most historic sites and has also not been used for more than 50 years

In a bizarre and eerie incident, a woman dressed as a nun was seen dancing with a skeleton beside the old Hull graveyard in England. This spooky and weird sight was caught on camera by a passenger who was passing by in a car on Spring Bank West just outside the Cemetery.

The eyewitness who caught this moment could not believe and wondered what was happening at that moment. Additionally, this strange sight took place just before noon on Saturday (11 September) on the busy road into Hull, which added a more ghostly effect to the incident.

In the images that have gone viral, the woman dancing with a skeleton can be seen wearing a cream nun's habit and coif headpiece. In one of the photos, she (the nun) was caught dancing with a human skeleton and playing with something else as well that appears to look like a dog.

“Literally, she was stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn off for Hymers school. She was dancing with a skeleton. It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking,” a shocked and scared witness said as per the Daily Mail report.

Meanwhile, another person who was also filming the bizarre scene, proposed that the nun dancing might be recorded as part of a stunt, prank or arts project.

For the unversed, the Hull General Cemetery remains to be one of the city's most historic sites and has also not been used for more than 50 years. The cemetery was created in the year 1847 and was used until 1972, after which it was closed.

This famous cemetery contains a large number of key monuments and burial sites especially of those victims who died of a cholera outbreak in 1849. Even those who died from Hull's prosperous 19th-century community are also buried here.