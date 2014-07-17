You are here:
Photos: Israeli strikes leave four children dead on Gaza beach

World FP Staff Feb 25, 2020 16:03:33 IST

Warning: The photos are graphic in nature. Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on the Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. Reuters.

The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. The four Palestinian children were killed and another child was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

The body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is seen on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on the Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

Relatives of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

The body of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. The four Palestinian children were killed and another child was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

Relatives of four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

The sister (C) of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed along with three other children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. Four Palestinian children were killed and one was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

A relative of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. The four Palestinian children were killed and another child was critically wounded on a Gaza beach on Wednesday by the shell fired by the Israeli naval gunboat, a Palestinian health official said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli military spokesman in Tel Aviv said he was checking the report. Gaza health officials said 207 Palestinians, most of them civilians, had been killed in air and naval barrages, in the worst flareup of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two years. One Israeli has been killed by shelling from Gaza that has made a race to shelter a daily routine for hundreds of thousands in Israel. REUTERS

