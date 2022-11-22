Things have not been going quite well at Twitter ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media giant and further brought in several major changes in its functioning. After introducing several major changes on the platform, the new Twit chief started by firing nearly 50% of its total employees followed by mass resignations witnessed in line with Musk’s ultimatum for a ‘hardcore work environment’. The situation has been pretty chaotic for the past few weeks now. While employees from almost every department have been laid off, it has now given rise to another worrisome situation i.e., a fall in the female workforce.

The drastic reduction in female employees has also caught the internet’s attention, thanks to a new social media post, and has received multiple reactions from people. Notably, this matter was brought to light recently after a user named Lauren Chen recently took to Twitter and shared two pictures comparing the workforce at the social media company, before and after Musk took over.

Take a look:

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022



While the first picture shows a decent number of employees with male and female workers in healthy numbers, the second picture hardly shows 2-3 female employees among the group of several male employees. Musk was also posing in the second picture.

Well, the user didn’t point out the exact thing, social media users were too quick to spot the difference and soon took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “I thought that this does not exist anymore. Really …no woman there”, while another user commented, “Tell me you support the patriarchy without telling me you support the patriarchy.”

Check some reactions:

Lmfao you paid to get verified pic.twitter.com/TxjPd5w2iR — Spooky Revan ❤️🤍 (@Iamsharknado) November 20, 2022

“Working hard” isn’t doing 60-70 hr work weeks that’s absolutely terrible I can see why so many of them left there’s only 168 hr in a week and you sleep average 60 hr a week and there’s no remote work so you have to commute so your left with a little less than 40 hrs to yourself — Constantine Bright (@BrightCross) November 20, 2022

On what planet do you live where the right pic somehow makes Twitter more relatable than the left? — Sean (he / him) 🇺🇸🇦🇹🇩🇪🥋🥃 🚲🐈🌊💉 (@oldJavaGuy) November 20, 2022

All those póor HB1 worker who had no choice to stay or be forced to leave the country have now had to sign up to long hours and extreme 'hardcore' working conditions, does no one else see Elon Musk exploiting vulnerable visa workers here? — Anthony Armstrong (@AntTheArchiTech) November 20, 2022

I don't get it? Only men work hard? — Harry (@CryptoHarry_) November 20, 2022

Lot of misogynists in the comments and for what? Y’all don’t even know a damn about these women. Y’all just love to cater to conservative values. Just say you rather go back to the 50s again and see women being only housewives, and go… 🙄 — Boo, you whore 🌝 (@__ELYN__) November 20, 2022

Women more likely to quit the greatest job they’ll ever have over ideological balance returning. Amazing. — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) November 20, 2022



In the meantime, the post has ofcourse gone viral and has amassed several likes and comments. It is pertinent to note that the second picture was shared by Elon Musk himself a few days back while he participated in the company’s ‘code review’ meeting.