Photos from 'before' and 'after' Elon Musk took over Twitter draw attention, internet upset

The photo shared on Twitter has gone viral and grabbed the attention of many for the difference in male and female employees.

FP Trending November 22, 2022 16:07:01 IST
Elon Musk. ANI

Things have not been going quite well at Twitter ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media giant and further brought in several major changes in its functioning. After introducing several major changes on the platform, the new Twit chief started by firing nearly 50% of its total employees followed by mass resignations witnessed in line with Musk’s ultimatum for a ‘hardcore work environment’. The situation has been pretty chaotic for the past few weeks now. While employees from almost every department have been laid off, it has now given rise to another worrisome situation i.e., a fall in the female workforce.

The drastic reduction in female employees has also caught the internet’s attention, thanks to a new social media post, and has received multiple reactions from people. Notably, this matter was brought to light recently after a user named Lauren Chen recently took to Twitter and shared two pictures comparing the workforce at the social media company, before and after Musk took over.

While the first picture shows a decent number of employees with male and female workers in healthy numbers, the second picture hardly shows 2-3 female employees among the group of several male employees. Musk was also posing in the second picture.

Well, the user didn’t point out the exact thing, social media users were too quick to spot the difference and soon took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “I thought that this does not exist anymore. Really …no woman there”, while another user commented, “Tell me you support the patriarchy without telling me you support the patriarchy.”

In the meantime, the post has ofcourse gone viral and has amassed several likes and comments. It is pertinent to note that the second picture was shared by Elon Musk himself a few days back while he participated in the company’s ‘code review’ meeting.

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 16:07:01 IST

